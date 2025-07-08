Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 7.4.17
Textbook Question
use the figure at the left, which suggests what adults think about protecting the environment.
[Image]
Are People Concerned About Protecting the Environment? You interview a random sample of 100 adults. The results of the survey show that 58% of the adults said they live in ways that help protect the environment some of the time. At α=0.05, can you reject the claim that at least 64% of adults make an effort to live in ways that help protect the environment some of the time?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The null hypothesis is H₀: p ≥ 0.64, which states that at least 64% of adults make an effort to live in ways that help protect the environment. The alternative hypothesis is H₁: p < 0.64, which states that less than 64% of adults make such an effort.
Step 2: Identify the significance level (α). The problem specifies α = 0.05, which is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis.
Step 3: Calculate the test statistic using the formula for a one-sample z-test for proportions: z = (p̂ - p₀) / √((p₀(1 - p₀)) / n), where p̂ is the sample proportion (0.58), p₀ is the hypothesized proportion (0.64), and n is the sample size (100).
Step 4: Determine the critical value for the z-test at α = 0.05 for a one-tailed test. Using a z-table or standard normal distribution, find the z-value corresponding to α = 0.05. This critical value will help decide whether to reject the null hypothesis.
Step 5: Compare the calculated z-test statistic to the critical value. If the test statistic is less than the critical value, reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Interpret the result in the context of the problem.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1). In this context, the null hypothesis states that at least 64% of adults make an effort to protect the environment, while the alternative suggests that this percentage is less than 64%. The goal is to determine whether the sample data provides sufficient evidence to reject the null hypothesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Significance Level (α)
The significance level, denoted as α, is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis. In this case, α is set at 0.05, meaning there is a 5% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none (Type I error). If the p-value obtained from the hypothesis test is less than α, we reject the null hypothesis, indicating that the sample provides strong evidence against it.
Recommended video:
03:33
Finding Binomial Probabilities Using TI-84 Example 1
P-value
The p-value is a statistical measure that helps determine the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of observing the sample data, or something more extreme, if the null hypothesis is true. In this scenario, calculating the p-value will help assess whether the observed proportion of adults (58%) significantly differs from the hypothesized proportion (64%), guiding the decision to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:50
Step 3: Get P-Value
