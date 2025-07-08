use the figure at the left, which suggests what adults think about protecting the environment.





[Image]





Are People Concerned About Protecting the Environment? You interview a random sample of 100 adults. The results of the survey show that 58% of the adults said they live in ways that help protect the environment some of the time. At α=0.05, can you reject the claim that at least 64% of adults make an effort to live in ways that help protect the environment some of the time?