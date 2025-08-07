Performing a Chi-Square Independence Test In Exercises 13–28, perform the indicated chi-square independence test by performing the steps below.

Choosing a College The contingency table shows the results of a survey asking 1858 parents and students of different incomes what their deciding factor was in choosing a college. At α=0.01, can you conclude that the deciding factor in choosing a college is related to the income of the family? (Adapted from Sallie Mae)



