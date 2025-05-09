Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:26 minutes
Problem 8.1.13
Textbook Question
Finding P-Values
In Exercises 13–16, do the following:
i. Identify the hypothesis test as being two-tailed, left-tailed, or right-tailed.
ii. Find the P-value. (See Figure 8-3.)
iii. Using a significance level of α = 0.05 should we reject H0 or should we fail to reject H0?
The test statistic of z = -0.75 is obtained when testing the claim that p<1/3.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of hypothesis test. Since the claim is that p < 1/3, this is a left-tailed test because the alternative hypothesis (H1) involves a 'less than' inequality.
Step 2: Write down the null hypothesis (H0) and the alternative hypothesis (H1). H0: p = 1/3 (the population proportion is equal to 1/3), and H1: p < 1/3 (the population proportion is less than 1/3).
Step 3: Use the given test statistic z = -0.75 to find the P-value. For a left-tailed test, the P-value is the area to the left of z = -0.75 on the standard normal distribution curve. Use a z-table or statistical software to find this area.
Step 4: Compare the P-value to the significance level α = 0.05. If the P-value is less than α, reject the null hypothesis (H0). If the P-value is greater than or equal to α, fail to reject the null hypothesis (H0).
Step 5: Based on the comparison in Step 4, make a conclusion about the hypothesis test. State whether there is sufficient evidence to support the claim that p < 1/3 at the 0.05 significance level.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population parameter based on sample data. It involves formulating two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (H0), which represents no effect or no difference, and the alternative hypothesis (H1), which represents the effect or difference. The goal is to determine whether there is enough evidence in the sample to reject H0 in favor of H1.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
P-Value
The P-value is a measure that helps determine the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of obtaining a test statistic as extreme as, or more extreme than, the observed value under the assumption that H0 is true. A smaller P-value indicates stronger evidence against H0, and it is compared to a predetermined significance level (α) to decide whether to reject H0.
Recommended video:
One-Tailed vs. Two-Tailed Tests
In hypothesis testing, tests can be classified as one-tailed or two-tailed based on the direction of the alternative hypothesis. A one-tailed test assesses the possibility of an effect in one direction (either greater than or less than), while a two-tailed test considers both directions. Identifying the correct type of test is crucial for accurately interpreting the P-value and making decisions regarding the null hypothesis.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice