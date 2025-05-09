Finding P-Values

In Exercises 13–16, do the following:





i. Identify the hypothesis test as being two-tailed, left-tailed, or right-tailed.

ii. Find the P-value. (See Figure 8-3.)

iii. Using a significance level of α = 0.05 should we reject H0 or should we fail to reject H0?





The test statistic of z = -1.60 is obtained when testing the claim that p ≠ 0.455.