"Finding Left-Tailed Critical F-Values In this section, you only needed to calculate the right-tailed critical F-value for a two-tailed test. For other applications of the F-distribution, you will need to calculate the left-tailed critical F-value. To calculate the left-tailed critical F-value, perform the steps below.





1. Interchange the values for d.f.N and d.f.D.

2. Find the corresponding F-value in Table 7.

3. Calculate the reciprocal of the F-value to obtain the left-tailed critical F-value.





In Exercises 27 and 28, find the right- and left-tailed critical F-values for a two-tailed test using the level of significance α and degrees of freedom d.f.N and d.f.D.





α=0.10, d.f.N=20, d.f.D=15"