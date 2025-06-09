Interpreting the Central Limit Theorem In Exercises 19–26, find the mean and standard deviation of the indicated sampling distribution of sample means. Then sketch a graph of the sampling distribution.





Renewable Energy During a recent period of two years, the day-ahead prices for renewable energy in Germany (in euros per mega-watt hour) have a mean of 31.58 and a standard deviation of 12.293. Random samples of size 75 are drawn from this population, and the mean of each sample is determined.