Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how the probabilities of a random variable are distributed across its possible values. In the context of births, we can model the number of girls born using a binomial distribution, where each birth can result in either a girl or a boy. Understanding this distribution helps in determining what counts as significantly low or high based on expected outcomes. Recommended video: Guided course 06:39 06:39 Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution

Significance Levels Significance levels are thresholds used to determine whether an observed result is statistically significant. In this case, we assess whether the number of girls (75) is significantly low or high compared to the expected number based on a 50% probability for each gender. Common significance levels, such as 0.05, help in making these determinations by indicating how extreme a result must be to be considered unusual. Recommended video: Guided course 04:46 04:46 Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4