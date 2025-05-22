Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
2:35 minutes
Problem 7.3.24
Textbook Question
FINDING SAMPLE SIZE Instead of using Table 7-2 for determining the sample size required to estimate a population standard deviation σ, the following formula can also be used
where corresponds to the confidence level and d is the decimal form of the percentage error. For example, to be 95% confident that s is within 15% of the value of σ, use zα/2=1.96 and d=0.15 to get a sample size of n=86. Find the sample size required to estimate the standard deviation of IQ scores of data scientists, assuming that we want 98% confidence that s is within 5% of σ.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the formula for determining the sample size: n = (1/2) * (zα/2 / d)^2. Here, zα/2 corresponds to the z-score for the desired confidence level, and d is the decimal form of the percentage error.
Step 2: Identify the given values from the problem. For a 98% confidence level, zα/2 = 2.33 (this is the z-score corresponding to 98% confidence). The percentage error is 5%, so d = 0.05.
Step 3: Substitute the values of zα/2 and d into the formula. The formula becomes n = (1/2) * (2.33 / 0.05)^2.
Step 4: Simplify the expression inside the parentheses first. Calculate (2.33 / 0.05), then square the result.
Step 5: Multiply the squared result by (1/2) to find the sample size n. This will give you the required sample size to estimate the standard deviation with the specified confidence level and error margin.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Size Determination
Sample size determination is a statistical process used to calculate the number of observations or replicates needed in a study to ensure that the results are reliable and valid. It is crucial for achieving a desired level of precision in estimating population parameters, such as the standard deviation. The formula provided in the question helps to find the minimum sample size required to estimate the population standard deviation with a specified confidence level and margin of error.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:14
Coefficient of Determination
Confidence Level
The confidence level represents the degree of certainty that a population parameter lies within a specified interval. It is typically expressed as a percentage, such as 95% or 98%, indicating the proportion of times that the confidence interval would contain the true parameter if the study were repeated multiple times. In the context of the question, a 98% confidence level means that there is a 2% chance that the true standard deviation falls outside the calculated interval.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Margin of Error
The margin of error is the range within which the true population parameter is expected to fall, given a certain level of confidence. It is often expressed as a percentage of the estimated value, indicating how much the estimate could vary. In the question, a margin of error of 5% means that the sample standard deviation should be within 5% of the actual population standard deviation, which directly influences the required sample size for accurate estimation.
Recommended video:
04:08
Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval
