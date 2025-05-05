Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a data set, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically expressed as a percentage. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true population parameter. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. In the context of a population, it quantifies how much individual data points deviate from the mean. A smaller standard deviation indicates that the data points tend to be closer to the mean, while a larger standard deviation indicates more spread out values. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation