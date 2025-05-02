Table of contents
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Problem 7.4.7b
Textbook Question
7. FRESHMAN 15 Here is a sample of amounts of weight change (kg) of college students in their freshman year (from Data Set 13 “Freshman 15” in Appendix B): 11, 3, 0, –2, where –2 represents a loss of 2 kg and positive values represent weight gained. Here are ten bootstrap samples:
{11, 11, 11, 0}, {11, –2, 0, 11}, {11, –2, 3, 0}, {3, –2, 0, 11}, {0, 0, 0, 3}, {3, –2, 3, –2}, {11, 3, –2, 0}, {–2, 3, –2, 3}, {–2, 0, –2, 3}, {3, 11, 11, 11}.
b. Using only the ten given bootstrap samples, construct an 80% confidence interval estimate of the standard deviation of the weight changes for the population.
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with constructing an 80% confidence interval for the standard deviation of the weight changes in the population using the given bootstrap samples. Bootstrap sampling is a resampling method used to estimate the distribution of a statistic (e.g., standard deviation) by repeatedly sampling with replacement from the original data.
Step 2: Calculate the standard deviation for each of the ten bootstrap samples. The formula for standard deviation is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msqrt><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>¯</mo><msup><mo>)</mo><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow><mo>)</mo></mrow><mi>n</mi></mfrac></msqrt></math>, where x represents each data point, x̄ is the mean of the sample, and n is the number of data points in the sample.
Step 3: Once the standard deviations for all ten bootstrap samples are calculated, arrange them in ascending order. This will allow us to identify the range of values that correspond to the middle 80% of the distribution.
Step 4: To construct the 80% confidence interval, exclude the lowest 10% and the highest 10% of the standard deviation values. This means you will identify the 10th percentile and the 90th percentile of the sorted standard deviation values from the bootstrap samples.
Step 5: The 80% confidence interval for the standard deviation is then given by the range between the 10th percentile and the 90th percentile of the bootstrap standard deviation values. Interpret this interval as the range within which the true standard deviation of the population is likely to fall with 80% confidence.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Bootstrap Sampling
Bootstrap sampling is a resampling technique used to estimate the distribution of a statistic by repeatedly sampling with replacement from the original data set. This method allows for the creation of multiple simulated samples, which can help in estimating parameters like the mean or standard deviation, especially when the original sample size is small or when the underlying distribution is unknown.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a data set, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, such as 80%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around a sample statistic, allowing researchers to understand the precision of their estimates and make inferences about the population from which the sample was drawn.
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. It quantifies how much the individual data points deviate from the mean of the data set. In the context of the question, calculating the standard deviation of weight changes helps to understand the variability in weight gain or loss among college students during their freshman year.
