7. FRESHMAN 15 Here is a sample of amounts of weight change (kg) of college students in their freshman year (from Data Set 13 “Freshman 15” in Appendix B): 11, 3, 0, –2, where –2 represents a loss of 2 kg and positive values represent weight gained. Here are ten bootstrap samples:

{11, 11, 11, 0}, {11, –2, 0, 11}, {11, –2, 3, 0}, {3, –2, 0, 11}, {0, 0, 0, 3}, {3, –2, 3, –2}, {11, 3, –2, 0}, {–2, 3, –2, 3}, {–2, 0, –2, 3}, {3, 11, 11, 11}.

b. Using only the ten given bootstrap samples, construct an 80% confidence interval estimate of the standard deviation of the weight changes for the population.