7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Problem 7.4.16b
Textbook Question
Mint Specs Listed below are weights (grams) from a simple random sample of pennies produced after 1983 (from Data Set 40 “Coin Weights” in Appendix B).
b. How does the result compare to the confidence interval found in Exercise 14 in Section 7-3?
1
Step 1: Calculate the sample mean (x̄) of the given weights. Add all the weights together and divide by the total number of weights. Use the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>x</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mi>x</mi></mrow><mi>n</mi></mfrac></mrow></math>, where n is the number of observations.
Step 2: Calculate the sample standard deviation (s). Use the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>s</mi><mo>=</mo><msqrt><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mo stretchy="false">(</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>x</mi><mo stretchy="false">)</mo><msup><mo stretchy="false">)</mo><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mn>1</mn></mrow></mfrac></msqrt></mrow></math>, where x̄ is the sample mean and n is the number of observations.
Step 3: Determine the confidence interval using the formula for a t-distribution (since the sample size is small and the population standard deviation is unknown). The formula is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>x</mi><mo>±</mo><mi>t</mi><mo>⋅</mo><mfrac><mi>s</mi><msqrt><mi>n</mi></msqrt></mfrac></mrow></math>, where t is the critical value from the t-distribution table for the given confidence level and degrees of freedom (df = n - 1).
Step 4: Compare the calculated confidence interval to the one found in Exercise 14 in Section 7-3. Analyze whether the intervals overlap, are similar, or differ significantly.
Step 5: Interpret the comparison in the context of the problem. Discuss whether the weights of the pennies are consistent with the previous confidence interval and what this implies about the production process or variability in weights.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95% or 99%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around a sample mean or proportion, allowing researchers to infer about the population from which the sample was drawn.
Simple Random Sample
A simple random sample is a subset of individuals chosen from a larger population, where each individual has an equal chance of being selected. This method helps ensure that the sample is representative of the population, reducing bias and allowing for valid statistical inferences about the population based on the sample data.
Descriptive Statistics
Descriptive statistics summarize and describe the main features of a dataset, providing simple summaries about the sample and the measures. Common descriptive statistics include measures of central tendency (mean, median, mode) and measures of variability (range, variance, standard deviation), which help in understanding the distribution and characteristics of the data.
