7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
7:16 minutes
Problem 7.4.15a
Textbook Question
15. HEIGHTS OF FEMALE SOCCER PLAYERS Listed below are the heights (in.) of players on the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (at the time of this writing). Use those heights as a sample of the heights of all professional women soccer players.
a. Use 1000 bootstrap samples to construct a 95% confidence interval estimate of σ.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to construct a 95% confidence interval for the population standard deviation (σ) using bootstrap sampling. Bootstrap sampling involves resampling the given data with replacement to create multiple simulated samples.
Step 2: Generate 1000 bootstrap samples. From the given data (heights of female soccer players), repeatedly draw random samples of the same size as the original dataset, with replacement, to create 1000 bootstrap samples.
Step 3: Calculate the standard deviation for each bootstrap sample. For each of the 1000 bootstrap samples, compute the standard deviation using the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msqrt><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><msub><mi>(x</mi><mi>i</mi></msub><mo>-</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>)</mo><msup><mo>2</mo></msup></mrow><mi>n</mi></mfrac></msqrt></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>x</mi></math> is the mean of the sample, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>n</mi></math> is the sample size, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msub><mi>x</mi><mi>i</mi></msub></math> are the individual data points.
Step 4: Create a distribution of the bootstrap standard deviations. After calculating the standard deviation for each of the 1000 bootstrap samples, you will have a distribution of standard deviations.
Step 5: Determine the 95% confidence interval. To find the 95% confidence interval for σ, identify the 2.5th percentile and the 97.5th percentile of the bootstrap standard deviation distribution. These percentiles represent the lower and upper bounds of the confidence interval, respectively.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Bootstrap Sampling
Bootstrap sampling is a resampling technique used to estimate the distribution of a statistic by repeatedly sampling with replacement from the original data. This method allows for the construction of confidence intervals and the estimation of standard errors without relying on traditional parametric assumptions. In this context, it involves creating 1000 samples from the heights of female soccer players to assess variability.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically expressed as a percentage. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if the same sampling process were repeated multiple times, approximately 95% of the calculated intervals would contain the true parameter. In this case, it pertains to estimating the standard deviation (σ) of the heights.
Standard Deviation (σ)
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. It quantifies how much individual data points differ from the mean of the dataset. In the context of the question, estimating σ using bootstrap samples helps to understand the variability in the heights of female soccer players, which is crucial for making inferences about the broader population of professional women soccer players.
