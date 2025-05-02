Caffeine in Soft Drinks Listed below are measured amounts of caffeine (mg per 12 oz of drink) obtained in one can from each of 20 brands (7UP, A&W Root Beer, Cherry Coke, . . . , TaB).





b. Given that Exercise 20 in Section 7-2 used the same data for a 99% confidence interval based on use of the t distribution, and given that the data do not appear to be from a normally distributed population, which confidence interval is likely to be better: The confidence interval from part (a) or the confidence interval found in Exercise 20 in Section 7-2?



