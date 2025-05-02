Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
2:59 minutes
Problem 7.4.18b
Textbook Question
Caffeine in Soft Drinks Listed below are measured amounts of caffeine (mg per 12 oz of drink) obtained in one can from each of 20 brands (7UP, A&W Root Beer, Cherry Coke, . . . , TaB).
b. Given that Exercise 20 in Section 7-2 used the same data for a 99% confidence interval based on use of the t distribution, and given that the data do not appear to be from a normally distributed population, which confidence interval is likely to be better: The confidence interval from part (a) or the confidence interval found in Exercise 20 in Section 7-2?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the data provided. The caffeine amounts (in mg per 12 oz of drink) are listed for 20 brands. Note that some values are 0, indicating no caffeine content in those drinks.
Step 2: Understand the problem context. The question asks which confidence interval is likely to be better: one based on the t-distribution (Exercise 20 in Section 7-2) or another method, given that the data do not appear to be from a normally distributed population.
Step 3: Recall that the t-distribution is typically used for small sample sizes or when the population standard deviation is unknown, assuming the data are approximately normally distributed. However, if the data are not normally distributed, the t-distribution may not provide the most accurate confidence interval.
Step 4: Consider alternative methods for constructing confidence intervals when the data are not normally distributed. Non-parametric methods, such as bootstrapping, may provide a better confidence interval in this case because they do not rely on the assumption of normality.
Step 5: Compare the two approaches. The confidence interval from Exercise 20 in Section 7-2, based on the t-distribution, may be less reliable due to the lack of normality in the data. A confidence interval constructed using a non-parametric method or a method robust to non-normality is likely to be better suited for this dataset.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed with a certain level of confidence, such as 95% or 99%. The interval provides an estimate of uncertainty around the sample mean, indicating how much the sample mean might vary from the actual population mean.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
t Distribution
The t distribution is a type of probability distribution that is symmetric and bell-shaped, similar to the normal distribution but with heavier tails. It is used in statistics when the sample size is small and the population standard deviation is unknown. The t distribution accounts for the additional uncertainty introduced by estimating the population standard deviation from the sample.
Recommended video:
05:50
Critical Values: t-Distribution
Normality Assumption
The normality assumption refers to the requirement that the data should be approximately normally distributed for certain statistical methods to be valid. When this assumption is violated, as indicated in the question, the results of confidence intervals and hypothesis tests may be unreliable. Alternative methods, such as using the t distribution or non-parametric tests, may be more appropriate in such cases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:47
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice