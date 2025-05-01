Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Sampling Methods
Multiple Choice
A quality control manager wants to see how many defective products come off the line on average per day. They select every tenth unit produced on the line and inspect it to see if it is defective. What type of sampling method is this?
A
Simple random sampling
B
Stratified sampling
C
Cluster sampling
D
Systematic sampling
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The quality control manager is selecting every tenth unit produced on the line for inspection. This means there is a fixed, systematic interval between the selected units.
Review the definitions of sampling methods: Simple random sampling involves selecting units completely at random. Stratified sampling divides the population into subgroups (strata) and samples from each. Cluster sampling involves dividing the population into clusters and sampling entire clusters. Systematic sampling involves selecting every nth unit from a population.
Identify the key characteristic of the sampling method used: Since the manager is selecting every tenth unit, this matches the definition of systematic sampling, where a fixed interval is used to select samples.
Eliminate other options: Simple random sampling is not used because the selection is not random. Stratified sampling is not used because there are no subgroups being sampled. Cluster sampling is not used because entire clusters are not being sampled.
Conclude that the sampling method used in this scenario is systematic sampling, as it involves selecting every tenth unit in a systematic manner.
