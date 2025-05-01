Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Sampling Methods
Multiple Choice
A quality control manager wants to see how many defective products come off the line on average per day. They take 10 random units produced over the course of the day from each of 10 machines to test if they are defective. What type of sampling method is this?
A
Simple random sampling
B
Stratified sampling
C
Cluster sampling
D
Systematic sampling
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The quality control manager is dividing the production process into groups (machines) and then taking a random sample from each group. This is key to identifying the sampling method.
Review the definitions of the sampling methods: Simple random sampling involves selecting units randomly from the entire population. Stratified sampling involves dividing the population into strata (groups) and taking random samples from each stratum. Cluster sampling involves dividing the population into clusters and selecting entire clusters randomly. Systematic sampling involves selecting every nth unit from the population.
Identify the groups in the problem: Here, the machines represent the strata (groups), and the manager is taking random samples from each machine.
Match the method to the problem: Since the manager is dividing the population into groups (machines) and taking random samples from each group, this aligns with the definition of stratified sampling.
Conclude that the sampling method used in this problem is stratified sampling, as the population is divided into groups (machines) and random samples are taken from each group.
