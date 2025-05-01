Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Sampling Methods
Multiple Choice
A quality control manager wants to see how many defective products come off the line on average per day. They use a random number generator to select 100 of the 1500 units produced that day and tested whether they were defective. What type of sampling method is this?
A
Simple random sampling
B
Stratified sampling
C
Cluster sampling
D
Systematic sampling
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The quality control manager is selecting a subset of 100 units from a total of 1500 units produced in a day using a random number generator. The goal is to determine the type of sampling method used.
Review the definitions of the sampling methods: Simple random sampling involves selecting a sample where every unit has an equal chance of being chosen. Stratified sampling divides the population into subgroups (strata) and samples are taken from each subgroup. Cluster sampling involves dividing the population into clusters and randomly selecting entire clusters. Systematic sampling selects every nth unit from the population.
Analyze the method described: The problem states that a random number generator is used to select 100 units from the total population of 1500 units. This implies that each unit has an equal chance of being selected, without any grouping or systematic pattern.
Compare the method to the definitions: Since the selection is random and does not involve dividing the population into subgroups, clusters, or using a systematic pattern, the method aligns with the definition of simple random sampling.
Conclude: The sampling method used in this scenario is simple random sampling.
