9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 9.2.26
Textbook Question
Degrees of Freedom In Exercise 20 “Blanking Out on Tests,” using the “smaller of n1-1 and n2-1” for the number of degrees of freedom results in df=15 Find the number of degrees of freedom using Formula 9-1. In general, how are hypothesis tests and confidence intervals affected by using Formula 9-1 instead of the “smaller of n1-1 and n2-1 ”?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for degrees of freedom (df) using Formula 9-1. The formula is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"> <mrow> <mi>df</mi> <mo>=</mo> <mfrac> <mrow> <msup> <mrow> <msub> <mi>s</mi> <mn>1</mn> </msub> </mrow> <mn>4</mn> </msup> <mo>/</mo> <msub> <mi>n</mi> <mn>1</mn> </msub> <mo>+</mo> <msup> <mrow> <msub> <mi>s</mi> <mn>2</mn> </msub> </mrow> <mn>4</mn> </msup> <mo>/</mo> <msub> <mi>n</mi> <mn>2</mn> </msub> </mrow> <mrow> <mfrac> <msup> <mrow> <msub> <mi>s</mi> <mn>1</mn> </msub> </mrow> <mn>2</mn> </msup> <mo>/</mo> <mrow> <msub> <mi>n</mi> <mn>1</mn> </msub> </mrow> </mfrac> <mo>+</mo> <mfrac> <msup> <mrow> <msub> <mi>s</mi> <mn>2</mn> </msub> </mrow> <mn>2</mn> </msup> <mo>/</mo> <mrow> <msub> <mi>n</mi> <mn>2</mn> </msub> </mrow> </mfrac> </mrow> </mfrac> </mrow> </math>, where s1 and s2 are the sample standard deviations, and n1 and n2 are the sample sizes.
Step 2: Identify the values of s1, s2, n1, and n2 from the problem or data provided. If these values are not explicitly given, they must be determined or assumed based on the context of the problem.
Step 3: Substitute the identified values of s1, s2, n1, and n2 into Formula 9-1. Perform the necessary calculations for the numerator and denominator separately to simplify the expression for df.
Step 4: Compare the degrees of freedom obtained using Formula 9-1 with the 'smaller of n1-1 and n2-1' method. Note that Formula 9-1 typically provides a more precise (and often smaller) value for df, which can affect the critical values used in hypothesis tests and confidence intervals.
Step 5: Explain the impact of using Formula 9-1. Using Formula 9-1 generally results in a more accurate representation of the degrees of freedom, which can lead to slightly wider confidence intervals and more conservative hypothesis tests compared to using the simpler 'smaller of n1-1 and n2-1' method.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Degrees of Freedom
Degrees of freedom (df) refer to the number of independent values or quantities that can vary in an analysis without violating any constraints. In hypothesis testing, df is crucial for determining the appropriate distribution to use, which affects the critical values and p-values. For two samples, the degrees of freedom can be calculated using different methods, impacting the results of statistical tests.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis and an alternative hypothesis, then using sample data to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis. The choice of degrees of freedom influences the test's power and the likelihood of making Type I or Type II errors.
Confidence Intervals
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence. The width of the confidence interval is affected by the sample size and the degrees of freedom used in its calculation. Using different methods for calculating degrees of freedom can lead to narrower or wider intervals, thus impacting the precision of the estimates.
