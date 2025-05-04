Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degrees of Freedom Degrees of freedom (df) refer to the number of independent values or quantities that can vary in an analysis without violating any constraints. In hypothesis testing, df is crucial for determining the appropriate distribution to use, which affects the critical values and p-values. For two samples, the degrees of freedom can be calculated using different methods, impacting the results of statistical tests. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis and an alternative hypothesis, then using sample data to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis. The choice of degrees of freedom influences the test's power and the likelihood of making Type I or Type II errors. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses