Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
1:52 minutes
Problem 9.2.1c
Textbook Question
Independent Samples Which of the following involve independent samples?
c. Data Set 1 “Body Data” includes a sample of pulse rates of 147 women and a sample of pulse rates of 153 men.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of independent samples. Independent samples are those where the observations in one sample do not influence or depend on the observations in another sample. This is a key distinction from dependent samples, where there is a relationship or pairing between the samples.
Step 2: Analyze the given data. In this problem, we are provided with two separate samples: one consisting of pulse rates of 147 women and another consisting of pulse rates of 153 men.
Step 3: Evaluate whether the samples are independent. Since the pulse rates of women and men are measured separately and there is no indication that the pulse rates of individuals in one group affect or are related to the pulse rates of individuals in the other group, the samples can be considered independent.
Step 4: Consider the context of the problem. If there is no pairing or matching between the individuals in the two groups (e.g., no husband-wife pairs or other relationships), this further supports the conclusion that the samples are independent.
Step 5: Conclude that the two samples (pulse rates of women and pulse rates of men) are independent based on the lack of any dependency or relationship between the observations in the two groups.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Independent Samples
Independent samples refer to groups of data collected from different populations where the selection of one sample does not influence the selection of another. This concept is crucial in statistical testing, as it allows for comparisons between groups without the risk of bias or confounding variables affecting the results.
Sampling Methodology
Sampling methodology involves the techniques used to select individuals or items from a population to form a sample. Understanding different sampling methods, such as random sampling or stratified sampling, is essential for ensuring that the samples are representative and that the results can be generalized to the larger population.
Statistical Tests for Independent Samples
Statistical tests for independent samples, such as the t-test, are used to determine if there are significant differences between the means of two independent groups. These tests assume that the samples are drawn from normally distributed populations and that they have equal variances, making it important to verify these assumptions before conducting the analysis.
