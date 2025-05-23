Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Population Size (N) Population size, denoted as N, refers to the total number of observations or data points in a data set. In this context, N = 6 indicates that the constructed data set must contain exactly six values. Understanding population size is crucial for calculating various statistics, as it directly influences measures like the mean and standard deviation.

Mean (μ) The mean, represented by the symbol μ, is the average of a data set and is calculated by summing all the values and dividing by the number of observations. In this case, μ = 5 means that the average of the six data points must equal 5. This concept is fundamental in statistics as it provides a central value around which the data points are distributed.