Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:47 minutes
Problem 11.1.5
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, conduct the hypothesis test and provide the test statistic and the P-value and/or critical value, and state the conclusion.
Heights Measured or Reported? A random sample of the last digits of heights (in.) of males from Data Set 4 “Measured and Reported” is summarized in the table below. Use these last digits to determine whether they occur with about the same frequency. Use a 0.05 significance level. Do the corresponding heights appear to be measured or reported?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) that represents no effect or no difference, and an alternative hypothesis (H1) that indicates the presence of an effect. The test assesses the evidence against H0 using a test statistic and a significance level, leading to a conclusion about whether to reject or fail to reject H0.
Chi-Square Test
The Chi-Square test is a statistical test used to determine if there is a significant association between categorical variables. In this context, it can be applied to assess whether the observed frequencies of last digits of heights differ from expected frequencies, which would indicate whether the heights are measured or reported. The test calculates a Chi-Square statistic, which is then compared to a critical value from the Chi-Square distribution to draw conclusions.
P-value
The P-value is a measure that helps determine the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It represents the probability of obtaining a test statistic as extreme as, or more extreme than, the observed value, assuming that the null hypothesis is true. A smaller P-value indicates stronger evidence against H0, and if it is less than the significance level (e.g., 0.05), the null hypothesis is rejected.
