In Exercises 5–20, conduct the hypothesis test and provide the test statistic and the P-value and/or critical value, and state the conclusion.





Heights Measured or Reported? A random sample of the last digits of heights (in.) of males from Data Set 4 “Measured and Reported” is summarized in the table below. Use these last digits to determine whether they occur with about the same frequency. Use a 0.05 significance level. Do the corresponding heights appear to be measured or reported?



