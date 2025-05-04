Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:22 minutes
Problem 11.1.7
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, conduct the hypothesis test and provide the test statistic and the P-value and/or critical value, and state the conclusion.
Testing a Slot Machine The author purchased a slot machine (Bally Model 809) and tested it by playing it 1197 times. There are 10 different categories of outcomes, including no win, win jackpot, win with three bells, and so on. When testing the claim that the observed outcomes agree with the expected frequencies, the author obtained a test statistic of x2 = 8.815 Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the actual outcomes agree with the expected frequencies. Does the slot machine appear to be functioning as expected?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of hypothesis test to be conducted. This problem involves testing whether the observed frequencies agree with the expected frequencies, which is a Chi-Square Goodness-of-Fit test.
Step 2: State the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) is that the observed outcomes agree with the expected frequencies. The alternative hypothesis (H₁) is that the observed outcomes do not agree with the expected frequencies.
Step 3: Determine the degrees of freedom (df) for the Chi-Square test. The formula for degrees of freedom is df = (number of categories - 1). Since there are 10 categories, df = 10 - 1 = 9.
Step 4: Find the critical value for the Chi-Square test at the 0.05 significance level with 9 degrees of freedom. Use a Chi-Square distribution table or software to locate the critical value.
Step 5: Compare the test statistic (χ² = 8.815) to the critical value and/or calculate the P-value. If the test statistic is less than the critical value or if the P-value is greater than 0.05, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, reject the null hypothesis. Based on this comparison, state whether the slot machine appears to be functioning as expected.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) that represents no effect or no difference, and an alternative hypothesis (H1) that indicates the presence of an effect. The test statistic is calculated from the sample data, and this statistic is then compared to a critical value or used to find a P-value to determine whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Chi-Squared Test
The Chi-squared test is a statistical test used to determine if there is a significant difference between the expected and observed frequencies in categorical data. In this context, it assesses whether the outcomes of the slot machine align with the expected distribution of outcomes. The test statistic, denoted as x², is calculated by summing the squared differences between observed and expected frequencies, divided by the expected frequencies, and is compared against a Chi-squared distribution to evaluate significance.
Significance Level
The significance level, often denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold used to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. A common significance level is 0.05, which indicates a 5% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none (Type I error). In this scenario, if the P-value obtained from the Chi-squared test is less than 0.05, it suggests that the observed outcomes significantly differ from the expected frequencies, leading to a rejection of the null hypothesis.
