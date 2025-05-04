Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
4:44 minutes
Problem 11.1.8
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, conduct the hypothesis test and provide the test statistic and the P-value and/or critical value, and state the conclusion.
Flat Tire and Missed Class A classic story involves four carpooling students who missed a test and gave as an excuse a flat tire. On the makeup test, the instructor asked the students to identify the particular tire that went flat. If they really didn’t have a flat tire, would they be able to identify the same tire? The author asked 41 other students to identify the tire they would select. The results are listed in the following table (except for one student who selected the spare). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the author’s claim that the results fit a uniform distribution. What does the result suggest about the likelihood of four students identifying the same tire when they really didn’t have a flat?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) that represents no effect or no difference, and an alternative hypothesis (H1) that indicates the presence of an effect. The test assesses the evidence against H0 using a test statistic and a significance level, leading to a conclusion about whether to reject or fail to reject H0.
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Uniform Distribution
A uniform distribution is a type of probability distribution where all outcomes are equally likely. In the context of this question, testing for a uniform distribution means evaluating whether the selection of tires by the students is evenly distributed across the available options. If the results significantly deviate from what would be expected under a uniform distribution, it suggests that the selections are not random and may indicate a bias or pattern.
06:38
Intro to Frequency Distributions
P-value
The P-value is a measure that helps determine the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It represents the probability of observing the test results, or something more extreme, assuming that the null hypothesis is true. A smaller P-value indicates stronger evidence against H0, and if it is less than the predetermined significance level (e.g., 0.05), the null hypothesis is rejected, suggesting that the observed data is unlikely under the null hypothesis.
06:50
Step 3: Get P-Value
