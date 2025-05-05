Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:52 minutes
Problem 11.1.1c
Textbook Question
Cybersecurity The table below lists the frequency of leading digits of Internet traffic interarrival times for a computer, along with the percentages of each leading digit expected with Benford’s law.
c. Use the results from part (b) to find the contribution to the x2 test statistic from the category representing the leading digit of 2.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Benford's Law
Benford's Law predicts the frequency distribution of leading digits in many real-life sets of numerical data. According to this law, smaller digits occur as the leading digit more frequently than larger digits. For example, the digit '1' appears as the leading digit about 30.1% of the time, while '9' appears only about 4.6% of the time. This phenomenon is often used in fraud detection and data analysis.
Chi-Squared Test
The Chi-Squared test is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between the expected and observed frequencies in categorical data. In this context, it helps assess how well the observed leading digits of interarrival traffic times fit the expected frequencies according to Benford's Law. The test statistic is calculated by summing the squared differences between observed and expected values, divided by the expected values.
Contribution to Chi-Squared Statistic
The contribution to the Chi-Squared statistic for a specific category is calculated by taking the squared difference between the observed frequency and the expected frequency for that category, divided by the expected frequency. This contribution helps identify which categories deviate most from what is expected under Benford's Law, providing insight into the data's distribution and potential anomalies.
