Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
1:32 minutes
Problem 11.1.1a
Textbook Question
Cybersecurity The table below lists the frequency of leading digits of Internet traffic interarrival times for a computer, along with the percentages of each leading digit expected with Benford’s law.
a. Identify the general notation used for observed and expected values.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Observed Values
Observed values refer to the actual data collected from a study or experiment. In the context of the table, these are the leading digits of interarrival traffic times, which represent the frequency of each digit as it appears in the dataset. Understanding observed values is crucial for comparing them against expected values to identify patterns or anomalies.
Recommended video:
Expected Values
Expected values are theoretical frequencies predicted by a statistical model or law, such as Benford's Law in this case. Benford's Law states that in many naturally occurring datasets, smaller leading digits occur more frequently than larger ones. This concept is essential for evaluating how well the observed data aligns with theoretical expectations, which can indicate whether the data follows a specific distribution.
Recommended video:
Benford's Law
Benford's Law is a principle that predicts the frequency distribution of leading digits in many real-life sets of numerical data. According to this law, the number 1 appears as the leading digit about 30% of the time, while larger digits appear less frequently. This law is often used in fraud detection and data analysis, making it important for understanding the significance of the observed and expected values in the context of the given question.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice