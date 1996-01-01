A clinical researcher claims that the average recovery time μ μ after a new treatment is 5 5 days. She takes a small sample of n = 12 n = 12 patients and computes the sample standard deviation s. By mistake, she uses a z z -test (standard normal) instead of the correct t t -test. How does this error affect the probability of rejecting H 0 H_0 , and does the effect depend on whether the test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed?