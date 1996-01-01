- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
Steps in Hypothesis Testing: Videos & Practice Problems
Steps in Hypothesis Testing Practice Problems
For a two-tailed t-test with and a sample size of , what are the critical value(s) and the rejection region(s)?
A researcher claims that the population standard deviation is less than . Write the complement of this claim and specify which is the null hypothesis () and which is the alternative hypothesis ().
A production supervisor wants to test whether the average daily output of widgets exceeds units. They plan a right-tailed -test at with a sample size of . Determine its critical value and rejection region.
A clinical researcher claims that the average recovery time after a new treatment is days. She takes a small sample of patients and computes the sample standard deviation s. By mistake, she uses a -test (standard normal) instead of the correct -test. How does this error affect the probability of rejecting , and does the effect depend on whether the test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed?
In a fatigue test of steel rods, engineers want to know if the variability in breaking strength exceeds the industry standard. They test a random sample of rods and perform a right‐tailed chi‐square test at . Give its critical value and rejection region.
A researcher collects data on the number of hours spent exercising per week and cholesterol levels for a random sample of adults. The Spearman rank correlation coefficient calculated from the data is . At , is there a significant correlation between hours of exercise and cholesterol levels? Use a two-tailed test.
A scientist records the following 26 temperature readings (in units of ) over several days: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Using a runs test at , determine if the sequence is random.
Given the following hypotheses, determine the type of hypothesis test:
:
:
Is this test left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed?
A company asserts that the standard deviation of the delivery times for their packages does not exceed days. Choose the correct null and alternative hypotheses and indicate which states the claim.
A gym advertises that at least of its members attend more than once per week. In a hypothesis test of this claim, which of the following describes a Type II error?
A manufacturer asserts that the standard deviation of the weights of its cereal boxes is less than ounces. For a hypothesis test of this claim, which option correctly identifies the Type I and Type II errors?
Analyze the sequence: . How many runs are present, and what is the length of each run?
Determine the critical values and for a confidence level of and a sample size of .
A school administrator claims that the proportion of students who prefer online classes is not . For this hypothesis test, describe the meanings of Type I and Type II errors.
A manufacturer claims that the average lifespan of their batteries is at least hours. Write the complement of this claim and identify which is the null hypothesis () and which is the alternative hypothesis ().
Determine whether the following hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
Classify the following hypothesis test as left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed:
A researcher claims that the mean weight of a certain species of fish is greater than . Write the complement of this claim and state which is and which is .
A researcher claims that the average lifespan of a certain species of turtle is at least years. Write the complement of this claim and indicate which is the null hypothesis () and which is the alternative hypothesis ().
A company claims that the standard deviation of the lifetime of its batteries is less than hours. Write the complement of this claim and identify which is the null hypothesis () and which is the alternative hypothesis ().
A study asserts that the proportion of adults who exercise daily is at most . Write the complement of this claim and identify which is and which is .
For a right-tailed -test with significance level and sample size , what is the critical -value and the rejection region?
For a left-tailed chi-square test with sample size and significance level , what is the critical value and the rejection region?
A two-tailed chi-square test is conducted with a sample size of at a significance level of . What are the critical values and the corresponding rejection regions?