- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Steps in Hypothesis Testing: Videos & Practice Problems
Steps in Hypothesis Testing Practice Problems
A nutritionist claims that the median daily calorie intake for adults in a certain city is calories or less. The daily calorie intakes (in calories) of randomly selected adults are: , , , , , , , , , , , . At , is there sufficient evidence to reject the nutritionist's claim?
In a library study, the next borrowed books are recorded. If the books were borrowed randomly by genre, you would expect a split between fiction and nonfiction. However, only of the books are fiction. Assume , , and use a two-tailed test with . The critical values for this test are or . Should you reject the null hypothesis? What do you conclude about the borrowing pattern?
A health researcher asserts that the median age for a first heart screening is less than or equal to years. In a sample of patients, had their first screening before , after , and at exactly . At , can you reject the researcher's assertion?
If a true null hypothesis is rejected at a significance level of , what is the most reasonable conclusion about the sampling process?
A health analyst claims that the median age for men to retire is greater than years. In a random sample of men, retired before and retired after . At , does the data support the analyst’s claim?
Suppose you are conducting a runs test with two groups of sizes
and . What is the appropriate test statistic and how is it interpreted?
Analyze the sequence: , and determine the total number of runs and the length of each run.
Consider the sequence: . Using the table of critical values for the number of runs, determine the critical values for the number of runs that are too low and too high.
A psychologist suggests that the median number of hours spent reading per week among college students is less than hours. A random sample of students reports the following comparison:
read more than hours
read less than hours
read exactly hours
What is the research claim, and what are the correct null and alternative hypotheses?
A tech reviewer claims that the median battery life of a certain brand of smartwatch is greater than hours. Out of tested units (ignoring ties), had more than hours, and had less. Conduct a right-tailed sign test at the level of significance. What is the critical value?
A beverage company claims that the median satisfaction rating for a new drink is exactly out of . In a random sample of reviewers:
gave ratings above
gave ratings below
gave a rating equal to
What is the test statistic used for the sign test?
A volunteer group claims that the median number of weekly donations they receive is greater than . A random sample of weeks gives:
weeks had donations above
weeks had donations below
week had exactly
Use a right-tailed sign test to test the claim at .
A bakery claims that the median time to bake a loaf of bread is 6 minutes. You record the baking times (in minutes) for 12 consecutive loaves: .
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the 0.05 significance level, can you reject the bakery’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A courier company claims that the median delivery time for local packages is minutes. In a random sample of deliveries, the recorded times (in minutes) were:
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the significance level, can you reject the company’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A wildlife researcher records, in order, the species of birds ( for sparrow, for robin) that visit a feeder over two weeks. The sequence is as follows: . The researcher claims that the bird visits are random for species. At , do you have sufficient evidence to reject the researcher's claim using a runs test?
A fitness coach claims that a new workout routine will increase participants' strength. A random sample of individuals had their strength measured before and after following the routine. What is the claim, and what are the null and alternative hypotheses?
A training coordinator claims that the median weekly hours employees spend on professional development is less than hours. You record the weekly hours for employees:
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the significance level, can you reject the coordinator’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A nutritionist claims that the median daily sugar intake for adults is 30 grams. The sugar intake (in grams) for 13 randomly selected adults are:
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the significance level, can you reject the nutritionist’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A clinic manager claims that the median waiting time for patients is 20 minutes. You record the waiting times (in minutes) for 14 consecutive patients:
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the significance level, can you reject the manager’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A sales manager claims that the median number of sales calls made per day is at least calls. Daily calls for randomly selected days are:
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the significance level, can you reject the manager’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A team leader claims that the median number of support tickets resolved per day by agents is at least . You record the tickets resolved by agents on a typical day:
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the significance level, can you reject the leader’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A clinic director claims that the median patient wait time in the emergency room is more than minutes. In a random sample of patients, the recorded wait times relative to minutes are:
- patients waited less than minutes
- patients waited more than minutes
- patients waited exactly minutes
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the significance level, can you reject the director’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A transport agency claims that the median one-way commute time for employees is minutes. You randomly select employees and record whether each commute time is less than, equal to, or greater than minutes:
- employees have commutes min
- employees have commutes min
- employees have commutes min
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the significance level, can you reject the agency’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A community center director claims that the median number of hours volunteers contribute per week is at least hours. In a random sample of volunteers, the number of hours they contributed last week (relative to hours) is:
- volunteers contributed less than hours
- volunteers contributed more than hours
- volunteers contributed exactly hours
i) Identify the claim and state and .
ii) At the significance level, can you reject the director’s claim? Interpret the decision.
A researcher tests against an appropriate alternative at . The test leads to rejection of , but in reality the true population proportion is . Classify this decision error.
A furniture maker claims that the standard deviation of oak plank thickness is . A random sample of planks yields a sample standard deviation of . Assume thickness is normally distributed. At , is there sufficient evidence to reject the maker’s claim?
An electronics manufacturer claims that the population variance of the lifetimes of its LED bulbs is less than (years²). A random sample of bulbs yields a sample variance of (years²). Assume lifetimes are normally distributed. At , is there sufficient evidence to support the manufacturer’s claim?
A materials engineer wants to test whether the variance in tensile strength of a new alloy is less than the industry standard variance. A random sample of specimens is taken, and a left‐tailed chi‐square test is performed at . Find the correct critical value and rejection region.
Identify the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for a two-tailed -test with and .