Steps in Hypothesis Testing: Videos & Practice Problems
Steps in Hypothesis Testing Practice Problems
A researcher collects data on reaction times (in units of milliseconds) from drivers using four different types of dashboard displays. The goal is to test whether the mean reaction times are the same for all display types. The researcher uses ANOVA for the analysis. Why is this method called "analysis of variance" when the objective is to compare means?
In a study comparing the mean test scores of students from four different schools, a statistician suggests using ANOVA rather than conducting all possible two-sample -tests between schools. What is the main statistical reason for preferring ANOVA in this scenario?
A researcher collects two independent samples of systolic blood pressure readings (in millimeters of mercury) from two different age groups: Group A, ages to , and Group B, ages to . The data are continuous, and boxplots of both groups show similar distribution shapes with no extreme outliers. Are the requirements for using the Wilcoxon rank-sum test met for comparing these two groups? Why or why not?
A researcher collects reaction times from two groups of participants: those who consumed caffeine and those who did not. After combining and ranking all the reaction times from both groups, find the sum of the ranks for the participants who consumed caffeine.
Reaction times (in milliseconds):
Caffeine group:
No-caffeine group:
Researchers are comparing the effectiveness of two medications in reducing blood pressure. Because the data are skewed, they use the Mann-Whitney U test. What is the null hypothesis, and what alternative hypotheses could be considered?
A researcher wants to compare the median test scores of three different teaching methods using the Kruskal–Wallis test. The data collected are continuous, but the samples come from different schools with potentially varying student populations. Which of the following best describes whether the requirements for the Kruskal–Wallis test are met, and why?
A teacher records the scores of students in three different classes:
Class :
Class :
Class :
What are , , , and ?
A scientist records the reaction times in units of milliseconds of participants from four age groups: teens, twenties, thirties, and forties.
The data is as follows:
The teens group has .
The twenties group has .
The thirties group has .
The forties group has .
Using the Kruskal-Wallis test, what is the sum of the ranks for the thirties group?
A researcher collected data on the drying times (in minutes) of four types of wall paint: matte, satin, semi-gloss, and gloss. The data were collected under controlled temperature and humidity conditions. The drying times (in minutes) are listed below:
Matte:
Satin:
Semi-gloss:
Gloss:
At the significance level, use the Kruskal-Wallis test to determine whether there is a significant difference in the median drying times among the four paint types.
A quality control officer measured the hardness (in Brinell units) of steel bolts manufactured at three different factories: Factory X, Factory Y, and Factory Z. Each bolt was tested under the same conditions. The measurements are listed below:
Factory X:
Factory Y:
Factory Z:
At the significance level, use the Kruskal-Wallis test to test the claim that the three factories produce bolts with the same median hardness.
A study compared the reaction times (in seconds) of drivers using three different types of driving simulators: Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced. Each driver completed a reaction test under similar conditions. The reaction times are:
Basic Simulator:
Intermediate Simulator:
Advanced Simulator:
At the significance level, use the Kruskal-Wallis test to test the claim that the median driver reaction time is the same across all three simulators.
A researcher wants to evaluate whether a noise-reduction headphone improves concentration. Six participants were tested for the number of words recalled with and without the headphones. The data are below:
Use the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test to find the test statistic (the smaller of the sum of positive or negative ranks). Use a significance level.
A researcher collects data on the test scores of students from four different teaching methods: (1) traditional lecture, (2) flipped classroom, (3) online-only, and (4) blended learning. An ANOVA test is performed to compare the mean scores across these groups. The -value from the ANOVA output is . What is the null hypothesis for this ANOVA test? Based on the -value, what should you conclude about the null hypothesis, and what does this imply about the mean test scores for the four teaching methods?
Four fertilizer brands are tested for their effect on plant growth, resulting in mean plant heights of centimeters, centimeters, centimeters, and centimeters. An ANOVA test is performed, and the null hypothesis of equal means is rejected. What does this outcome indicate?
A researcher investigates how the temperature of an oven (in ) affects the time (in minutes) needed to bake a loaf of bread. After collecting data from several test bakes, a regression equation was developed, where is the oven temperature. What does the symbol represent in this equation?
In a study, a psychologist tests the memory performance of participants after exposing them to three different types of music. Only the type of music is varied, and memory scores are recorded. The analysis is referred to as a one-way ANOVA. Why is this test considered a one-way ANOVA and not a two-way ANOVA?
A study records the last digits of the ages in years of randomly selected patients. The frequencies for the digits through are shown below:
At the significance level, test whether the last digits are equally likely. What is the value of the chi-square statistic, and what is the conclusion?
A study was conducted to understand how the number of study hours affects a student's quiz score . Based on the collected data, the regression equation was found to be . What are the specific values of the slope and the -intercept in this regression equation?
Researchers studied how the number of daily text messages sent might affect a teenager’s reading comprehension score . Based on the collected data, the regression equation was determined to be . What is the predictor variable in this equation?
In a statistics course, students learn about two types of regression equations:
What is the difference between these two regression equations?
A researcher reviews randomly selected insurance claims and finds that were approved and the rest were denied. At the significance level, use the sign test to determine if there is a difference between the approval and denial rates.
A hospital records the last digits of newborns' birth weights in grams. The frequencies for digits through are shown below:
What is the chi-square test statistic to determine whether the last digits are uniformly distributed?
In a tennis tournament, out of matches where a coin toss determined who served first, the player who served first won times. At the significance level, use the sign test to evaluate whether the coin toss is fair.
A scientist records the daily fiber intake (in grams) of adults. The recommended median fiber intake is grams per day. In the sample:
adults consumed more than grams,
consumed less than grams, and
consumed exactly grams.
At the significance level, use the sign test to determine if the median fiber intake in this sample is different from the recommended value.
A study compares reaction times (in milliseconds) for drivers before and after drinking coffee. The pairs are before and after: and , and , and , and , and , and . What are the differences for each pair for the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test?
In a study comparing reaction times before and after caffeine intake, the paired differences (after minus before) for subjects are . What are the ranks for the nonzero values of the absolute differences according to the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test?
A researcher is comparing the effectiveness of two medications on blood pressure by measuring systolic blood pressure before and after treatment for patients. The paired differences before minus after are . Using the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test, what are the signed ranks for these differences?
A psychologist records the anxiety scores of patients before and after a therapy session. The differences after minus before are . According to the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test, what are the sum of the positive ranks and the sum of the absolute values of the negative ranks?
An experiment compares the reaction times of drivers before and after a training session. After excluding zero differences, pairs remain. What is the critical value of for the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test at the significance level, two-tailed?
A quality control inspector checks eight different types of light bulbs from a factory shipment and records the number of defective bulbs in each category. The expected frequencies are based on historical defect rates. The test statistic is calculated as . Using a significance level, test the claim that the observed defect frequencies match the expected frequencies.