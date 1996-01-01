A scientist records the reaction times in units of milliseconds of participants from four age groups: teens, twenties, thirties, and forties.

The data is as follows:

The teens group has 220 , 230 , 240 , 235 , 225 220,230,240,235,225 .

The twenties group has 210 , 225 , 235 , 245 , 220 210,225,235,245,220 .

The thirties group has 215 , 230 , 245 , 250 , 235 215,230,245,250,235 .

The forties group has 205 , 250 , 255 , 240 , 230 205,250,255,240,230 .

Using the Kruskal-Wallis test, what is the sum of the ranks for the thirties group?