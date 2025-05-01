Skip to main content
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples

Researchers are comparing the average daily screen time (in minutes) for individuals in three different income groups. Independent random samples of 66 individuals were taken from each group. The calculated test statistic is F=18.56F=18.56 for testing whether the mean daily screen time differs across the income groups. Assume normality of the populations and equal population variances. With a significance level of α=0.05α=0.05, interpret the results of the hypothesis test.