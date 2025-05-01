Researchers are comparing the average daily screen time (in minutes) for individuals in three different income groups. Independent random samples of 6 6 individuals were taken from each group. The calculated test statistic is F = 18.56 F=18.56 for testing whether the mean daily screen time differs across the income groups. Assume normality of the populations and equal population variances. With a significance level of α = 0.05 α=0.05 , interpret the results of the hypothesis test.