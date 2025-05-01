Skip to main content
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples

Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance

A researcher compares the average scores of students in two different online courses.
Course A: n1=25n_1 = 25, xˉ1=78\bar{x}_1 = 78, s1=8s_1 = 8; course B: n2=20n_2 = 20, xˉ2=74\bar{x}_2 = 74, s2=10s_2 = 10.
Assume equal population variances and normality. The standardized test statistic for testing H0:μ1=μ2H_0: \mu_1 = \mu_2 versus Ha:μ1>μ2H_a: \mu_1 > \mu_2 is calculated to be t=1.49t = 1.49. At the 5%5\% significance level (α=0.05\alpha = 0.05), what is the conclusion of the hypothesis test?