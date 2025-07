A consumer electronics company wants to test whether a new battery design (used in Brand A) results in different battery life compared to the standard design (used in Brand B). They randomly test 10 10 phones from Brand A and 14 14 phones from Brand B, measuring battery life (in hours) under identical usage conditions. The data are as follows:

Brand A (Experimental Design):

12.1 , 11.5 , 10.8 , 11.9 , 12.3 , 12.5 , 11.0 , 12.2 , 11.6 , 11.8 12.1, 11.5, 10.8, 11.9, 12.3, 12.5, 11.0, 12.2, 11.6, 11.8

Brand B (Conventional Design):

13.2 , 13.1 , 12.8 , 13.5 , 12.9 , 13.4 , 12.7 , 13.3 , 13.6 , 13.1 , 12.6 , 13.0 , 13.2 , 12.9 13.2, 13.1, 12.8, 13.5, 12.9, 13.4, 12.7, 13.3, 13.6, 13.1, 12.6, 13.0, 13.2, 12.9

At α = 0.01 \alpha = 0.01 , can you support the claim that the new battery design in Brand A makes a difference in battery life compared to Brand B? Assume population variances are equal.