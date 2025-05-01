A battery company claims that its new phone battery lasts at least 12 12 hours on average. A testing lab gathers a sample of batteries and constructs a 95 % 95\% confidence interval for the true average battery life:

( 11.3 11.3 hours, 11.9 11.9 hours)

You are given the following null hypothesis:

H 0 : μ = 12 H_0:\mu=12 hours