A beverage company claims that the average sugar content in its soft drinks is 30 30 grams per bottle. A nutrition researcher collects a random sample and constructs a 95 % 95\% confidence interval for the mean sugar content: ( 29.2 29.2 grams, 29.8 29.8 grams)

You are given the following null hypothesis: H 0 : μ = 30 H_0:\mu=30 grams