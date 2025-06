According to a recent study, 42 % 42\% of employees report being late for work due to traffic congestion. You randomly select 12 12 employees who have been late for work and ask whether they blame traffic congestion.

The random variable represents the number of employees who blame traffic for being late. Find the (a) mean, (b) variance, (c) standard deviation of the binomial distribution for the given random variable, (d) interpret the results, and (e) determine any unusual values.