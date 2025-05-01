A university researcher wants to determine whether the average number of study hours per week differs based on students' primary study environment. Students report their weekly study hours while studying in one of four primary environments: Library, Home, Coffee Shop, or Campus Lounge.

The researcher performs a one-way ANOVA using the collected data and obtains the following results:

Mean Square Between Groups (MSB): 16.0992 16.0992

Mean Square Within Groups (MSW): 0.4193 0.4193

Degrees of Freedom Between Groups: 3 3

Degrees of Freedom Within Groups: 16 16