- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Two Proportions: Videos & Practice Problems
Two Proportions Practice Problems
In a study to determine the effectiveness of a new medication for reducing high blood pressure, patients were given the medication and patients were given a placebo. After weeks, it was found that patients in the medication group achieved normal blood pressure, while did not. In the placebo group, patients achieved normal blood pressure, and did not. At , can you support the claim that there is a difference in the proportion of patients who achieved normal blood pressure levels between the medication and placebo groups?
In a health survey of newly vaccinated individuals, researchers investigated whether there is a difference in the proportion of people aged and those aged who received at least one dose of a new vaccine. The survey included random samples of individuals from each age group. Among the age group, had received at least one dose. Among the age group, had received at least one dose. At , can you support the claim that the proportion of vaccinated individuals in the age group is greater than the proportion in the age group?
A national education report compared the proportion of students who graduate within years at public and private universities. A random sample of students from public universities showed that graduated within years. A random sample of students from private universities showed that graduated within years. At , can you support the claim that the proportion of students graduating within years is different between public and private universities?
Researchers studied the effect of a dietary supplement on cholesterol reduction. In the study, participants took the supplement and took a placebo. Of those who took the supplement, achieved a significant reduction in cholesterol, while did not. Of those who took the placebo, achieved a significant reduction, while did not. At the significance level, is there evidence to reject the claim that the proportion of participants achieving significant cholesterol reduction is the same for both groups?
A poll of randomly selected city residents and randomly selected suburban residents finds that of city residents and of suburban residents commute by public transportation. At , can you reject the claim that the proportion of city residents who commute by public transportation is the same as that of suburban residents?