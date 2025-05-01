Graphical Analysis In Exercises 9–12, state whether each standardized test statistic t allows you to reject the null hypothesis. Explain.
c. t = -2.096
c. t = -2.096
a. t = 1.4
b. t = 1.42
Writing In a right-tailed test where P < alpha, does the standardized test statistic lie to the left or the right of the critical value? Explain your reasoning.
Explain how to find critical values for a t-distribution.
Interpreting a Decision In Exercises 43–48, determine whether the claim represents the null hypothesis or the alternative hypothesis. If a hypothesis test is performed, how should you interpret a decision that
a. rejects the null hypothesis?
A recent study claims that at least 20% of renters are behind on rent payments in New Jersey.
b. fails to reject the null hypothesis?
Rent A recent study claims that at least 20% of renters are behind on rent payments in New Jersey.
Writing Hypotheses: Medicine A medical research team is investigating the mean cost of a 30-day supply of a heart medication. A pharmaceutical company thinks that the mean cost is less than $60. You want to support this claim. How would you write the null and alternative hypotheses?
Writing Hypotheses: Internet Provider An Internet provider is trying to gain advertising deals and claims that the mean time a customer spends online per day is greater than 28 minutes. You are asked to test this claim. How would you write the null and alternative hypotheses when
b. you represent a competing advertiser and want to reject the claim?
Finding a P-Value In Exercises 13–18, find the P-value for the hypothesis test with the standardized test statistic z. Decide whether to reject H0 for the level of significance alpha.
Left-tailed test
z=-1.68
alpha=0.05
Left-tailed test
z= 1.95
alpha=0.08
Finding Critical Values and Rejection Regions In Exercises 23–28, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of z-test with level of significance α. Include a graph with your answer.
Left-tailed test, α = 0.09
Two-tailed test, α = 0.12
In Exercises 29–32, test the claim about the population mean at the level of significance α. Assume the population is normally distributed.
Claim: ; μ ≠ 5880; α = 0.03; α = 413
Sample statistics: x_bar = 5771, n = 67
Claim: ; μ ≤ 22,500; α = 0.01; α = 1200
Sample statistics: x_bar = 23,500, n = 45