In Exercises 9–12, use the sign test for the claim involving nominal data.





Overtime Rule in Football Before the overtime rule in the National Football League was changed in 2011, among 460 overtime games, 252 were won by the team that won the coin toss at the beginning of overtime. Using a 0.05 significance level, test the claim that the coin toss is fair in the sense that neither team has an advantage by winning it. Does the coin toss appear to be fair?