Wilcoxon Signed-Ranks Test The Wilcoxon signed-ranks test is a non-parametric statistical method used to compare two related samples or matched pairs. It assesses whether their population mean ranks differ, making it suitable for data that do not meet the assumptions of normality required for parametric tests. This test is particularly useful in situations where the sample size is small or when the data are ordinal.

Differences (d) In the context of the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test, 'differences (d)' refer to the calculated differences between paired observations. For each pair, the difference is computed by subtracting one value from the other. These differences are then ranked, and the test evaluates the sum of the ranks of the positive and negative differences to determine if there is a statistically significant difference between the two related groups.