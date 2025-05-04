In Exercises 13–16, refer to the indicated data set in Appendix B and use the sign test for the claim about the median of a population.





Cotinine in Smokers Data Set 15 “Passive and Active Smoke” includes cotinine measurements from 902 smokers. Cotinine is a biomarker of nicotine in the body. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that smokers have cotinine levels with a median of 2.84 ng/mL, which is the median for nonsmokers not exposed to tobacco smoke.