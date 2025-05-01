Graphical Analysis In Exercises 21 and 22, state whether each standardized test statistic z allows you to reject the null hypothesis. Explain your reasoning.
a. z = -1.301
b. z = 1.203
c. z = 1.280
d. z = 1.286
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 13 and 14, state whether each standardized test statistic X^2 allows you to reject the null hypothesis. Explain.
b. X^2=23.309
Hypothesis Testing Using a P-Value In Exercises 33–38,
a. identify the claim and state and .
b. find the standardized test statistic z.
c. find the corresponding P-value.
d. decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
e. interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
MCAT Scores A random sample of 100 medical school applicants at a university has a mean total score of 505 on the MCAT. According to a report, the mean total score for the school’s applicants is more than 503. Assume the population standard deviation is 10.6. At alpha=0.01, is there enough evidence to support the report’s claim?
Sprinkler Systems A manufacturer of sprinkler systems designed for fire protection claims that the average activating temperature is at least 135°F. To test this claim, you randomly select a sample of 32 systems and find the mean activation temperature to be 133°F. Assume the population standard deviation is 3.3°F. At alpha=0.10, do you have enough evidence to reject the manufacturer’s claim?
Hypothesis Testing Using Rejection Region(s) In Exercises 39–44, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
Light Bulbs A light bulb manufacturer guarantees that the mean life of a certain type of light bulb is at least 750 hours. A random sample of 25 light bulbs has a mean life of 745 hours. Assume the population is normally distributed and the population standard deviation is 60 hours. At alpha= 0.02, do you have enough evidence to reject the manufacturer’s claim?
[APPLET] Fluorescent Lamps A compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) bulb manufacturer guarantees that the mean life of a CFL bulb is at least 10,000 hours. You want to test this guarantee. To do so, you record the lives of a random sample of 32 CFL bulbs. The results (in hours) are listed. Assume the population standard deviation is 1850 hours. At alpha=0.11, do you have enough evidence to reject the manufacturer’s claim?
[APPLET] Gross Domestic Product A politician estimates that the mean gross domestic product (GDP) per country in a recent year is greater than $400 billion. You want to test this estimate. To do so, you determine the GDPs of 42 randomly selected countries for that year. The results (in billions of dollars) are shown in the table at the left. Assume the population standard deviation is $2099 billion. At alpha=0.06, can you support the politician’s estimate?
In Exercises 13–18, test the claim about the population mean μ at the level of significance α. Assume the population is normally distributed.
Claim: μ≥8000; α=0.01. Sample statistics: x_bar=77,000, s=450, n=25
Claim: μ=4915; α=0.01. Sample statistics: x_bar=5017, s=5613, n=51
Claim: μ≠52,200; α=0.05. Sample statistics: x_bar=53,220, s=2700, n=34
In Exercises 3–6, determine whether a normal sampling distribution can be used. If it can be used, test the claim.
Claim: p > 0.70, α=0.04. Sample statistics: p_hat = 0.64, n=225
Claim: p ≥0.48, α=0.08. Sample statistics: p_hat = 0.40, n=90
Deciding on a Distribution In Exercises 31 and 32, decide whether you should use the standard normal sampling distribution or a t-sampling distribution to perform the hypothesis test. Justify your decision. Then use the distribution to test the claim. Write a short paragraph about the results of the test and what you can conclude about the claim.
Tuition and Fees An education publication claims that the mean in-state tuition and fees at public four-year institutions by state is more than $10,500 per year. A random sample of 30 states has a mean in-state tuition and fees at public four-year institutions of $10,931 per year. Assume the population standard deviation is $2380. At α=0.01, test the publication’s claim.
Dive Duration An oceanographer claims that the mean dive duration of a North Atlantic right whale is 11.5 minutes. A random sample of 34 dive durations has a mean of 12.2 minutes and a standard deviation of 2.2 minutes. Is there enough evidence to reject the claim at α=0.10?
Hypothesis Testing Using Rejection Regions In Exercises 19–26, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic t, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the population is normally distributed.
Annual Salary An employment information service claims the mean annual salary for senior level statisticians is more than $124,000. The annual salaries (in dollars) for a random sample of 12 senior level statisticians are shown in the table at the left. At α=0.01, is there enough evidence to support the claim that the mean salary is more than $124,000?