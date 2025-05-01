Hypothesis Testing Using Rejection Region(s) In Exercises 39–44, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





Light Bulbs A light bulb manufacturer guarantees that the mean life of a certain type of light bulb is at least 750 hours. A random sample of 25 light bulbs has a mean life of 745 hours. Assume the population is normally distributed and the population standard deviation is 60 hours. At alpha= 0.02, do you have enough evidence to reject the manufacturer’s claim?