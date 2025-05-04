Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
1:44 minutes
Problem 13.3.2b
Textbook Question
Hospital Admissions For the matched pairs listed in Exercise 1, identify the following components used in the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test:
b. The ranks corresponding to the nonzero values of |d|
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the differences (d) for each matched pair by subtracting one value from the other (e.g., d = x1 - x2).
Calculate the absolute values of the differences, denoted as |d|, for each pair.
Exclude any pairs where |d| equals zero, as these do not contribute to the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test.
Rank the remaining nonzero |d| values in ascending order, assigning ranks starting from 1. If there are ties (i.e., identical |d| values), assign the average of the ranks that would have been assigned to those tied values.
Record the ranks corresponding to the nonzero |d| values, as these are the ranks used in the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test.
Video duration:1m
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Wilcoxon Signed-Ranks Test
The Wilcoxon signed-ranks test is a non-parametric statistical method used to compare two related samples. It assesses whether their population mean ranks differ, making it suitable for paired data where normality cannot be assumed. This test ranks the differences between paired observations, focusing on the signs of these differences to determine statistical significance.
Ranks of Differences
In the context of the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test, the ranks of differences refer to the ordered absolute values of the differences between paired observations, excluding any pairs where the difference is zero. Each nonzero difference is assigned a rank based on its magnitude, which is crucial for calculating the test statistic and determining the significance of the results.
Nonzero Values of |d|
The nonzero values of |d| represent the absolute differences between paired observations that are not equal to zero. In the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test, only these nonzero differences are considered for ranking, as they provide the necessary information to evaluate the effect of the treatment or condition being studied. This focus helps ensure that the analysis is based on meaningful changes.
