23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Liver and Pancreas
23. Digestive System Functional Anatomy: Liver and Pancreas
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following correctly describes the Kupffer cells of the liver?
Which of the following correctly describes the Kupffer cells of the liver?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Specialized cells that are found primarily in the space of Disse.
B
Cells that line the capsule of Glisson.
C
A type of macrophage found in the liver sinusoids.
D
Fiber cells that are located between the hepatocytes and the sinusoids.