Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous System Practice Problems
Which of the following is the connective tissue layer that surrounds an entire nerve and contains numerous fascicles?
Which cranial nerve is responsible for innervating the lateral rectus muscle of the eye?
Which types of neurons are found in the ventral horns of the gray matter in the spinal cord?
Which of the following nerve plexuses formed by the ventral rami serves the diaphragm?
Which of the following nerves can cause a deviation of the anterior 2/3 of the tongue ipsilateral to the brain lesion if damaged?
Identify the region(s) that is(are) not served by the ventral rami of the spinal nerves.
Choose which of the following is innervated by the anterior rami of a spinal nerve:
The brachial plexus is a major network of nerves transmitting signals responsible for motor and sensory innervation of the:
A collection of sensory neuron cell bodies that are part of the peripheral nervous system is known as a ganglion. The most common type of sensory ganglion is: