23. Digestive System
Physiology of Digestion and Absorption Practice Problems
23. Digestive System
Physiology of Digestion and Absorption Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mesenteric capillaries merge into larger veins called venules, which ultimately join to form the hepatic portal vein. This vein carries the absorbed nutrients, along with other substances, to the:
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following parts of the digestive system is specifically designed for efficient absorption of nutrients due to its large surface area and specialized structures?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The digestive enzyme that is produced by the stomach to initially break down proteins is called:
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ria experiences stomach cramps and diarrhea a few hours after consuming milk. Following a blood test, the doctor informs her that she has lactose intolerance. As a physiology student, identify the right cause of lactose intolerance.