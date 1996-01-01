Functional Anatomy: Liver and Pancreas Practice Problems
Pancreatic enzymes are released in an inactive (zymogen) form to prevent them from prematurely digesting the pancreas itself and other organs. How are these enzymes activated when they reach the small intestine?
Stellate macrophages of the liver are star-shaped cells having long cytoplasmic extensions involved in the:
Bile and pancreatic juice are important substances for the digestion of fats/lipids in food. The absence of any of these would result in:
Which of the following statements best describes the Ampulla of Vater (or hepatopancreatic ampulla)?
Which of the following hormones produced by the small intestine is involved in the contraction of the gallbladder and the release of bile?
A condition in which the gall bladder is inflamed due to the presence of gallstones is referred to as:
Identify the structure that forms a portal triad along with the branch of the portal vein and the hepatic artery proper.