Urine Storage and Elimination Practice Problems
John, a 45-year-old man, has been experiencing intense back and abdominal pain and frequent urination. Upon checking, he found some hard deposits in his urine which cause severe pain when they pass through the urinary tract.
Which of the following urinary problems is John most likely experiencing?
The muscular tubes that connect the kidneys to the urinary bladder and transport urine from the renal pelvis of each kidney to the bladder for storage and eventual elimination are called:
Sarah, a 30-year-old woman, is experiencing frequent and urgent urination. She finds herself needing to empty her bladder more often than usual and sometimes struggles to hold her urine until she reaches the bathroom. She also notices a sudden and strong urge to urinate, even when her bladder is not full.
Which of the following best describes the condition Sarah is experiencing?
The external urinary sphincter is a ring of muscles that surrounds the urethra. Which of the following is its function?
During the urine voiding reflex, the contraction of the external urethral sphincter:
During urination, the sphincter that relaxes and allows the passage of urine is called: