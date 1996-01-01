Electrolyte Balance Practice Problems
Which of the following hormone (s) or mechanism(s) is/are involved in the regulation of sodium content and blood pressure of the body:
When sodium intake is high, the kidneys increase sodium excretion to maintain balance. Conversely, when sodium intake is low, the kidneys reduce sodium excretion to conserve sodium and prevent a deficit. Which of the following hormones directly affects the excretion of sodium in urine?
Mr Shayan an otherwise healthy individual developed diarrhea 7 days ago. He complained about 12-14 episodes of watery stools each day. He is reluctant to take medical care and has been using home remedies to treat diarrhea. Last night he presented in the A&E department with severe cardiac arrhythmia. Which of the following could be a possible explanation for his arrhythmia?
Angiotensin II can stimulate the adrenal gland to release a hormone that increases the reabsorption of sodium ions in the kidney. This hormone is called:
Answer the question by choosing appropriate responses from the following:
1) Sodium: It is reabsorbed from the proximal convoluted tubule in exchange for potassium.
2) Potassium ions: They are present outside the cell in a 10 times higher concentration than inside.
3) Calcium: It has the least concentration in the sarcoplasmic reticulum.
4) Hydrogen ions: They are secreted in the renal tubules to reabsorb K + ions.
5) Phosphate: It is present in the genetic material (DNA and RNA) and also helps in the formation of the energy currency of the cell (ATP).
6) Ammonium ions: They help in the formation of urea in the DCT.
7) Bicarbonate ion (HCO3-): It plays a crucial role in the reabsorption of H + ions in the kidneys.
Which of the above options correctly matches the ions with their descriptions?