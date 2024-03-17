Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity Practice Problems
Which of the following is located at the fab region's tip containing highly variable amino acid sequences and forms the antigen-binding sites?
Which of the following antibody classes is involved in allergic reactions and defense against parasitic infections?
Which of the following statements accurately describes the distinction between primary and secondary immune responses?
Which of the following molecules binds with the antigens and play a crucial role in facilitating the phagocytosis of pathogens?
Sarah, a biology student, is conducting a laboratory investigation to determine the presence of specific antibodies in various body fluids. She collects three test tubes containing different body fluids. She performed an Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) which is designed to detect the presence of Ig G in these fluids. In one of the tubes, a color change was observed, the change in color likely means?
If the bacterial cell wall is slick and difficult to bind to, which of the following processes helps phagocytes to bind to the bacterial cells?
A class of signaling proteins generated by cells in response to viral infections, some bacteria, and other pathogens is called:
An individual became seriously ill as a result of an infection. The patient recovered after extended therapy. Following one, the same disease attacked other individuals epidemically, but the person, fortunately, did not acquire any signs of infection. What kind of immunity does the individual develop?
Karen, 12 months old, has a cough, fever, and spreading rash diagnosed as measles. She was protected from measles during her first 12 months due to the transfer of which maternal antibodies through the placenta?
The basic principles behind the use of immunization to prevent diseases involve the concept that:
What is the correct sequence of the given events during the clonal selection process?
I. Recognition and activation
II. Differentiation
III. Clonal expansion
IV. Antigen encounter
V. Immune response
The antibodies can bind to viruses and prevent them from interacting with the target cells. This role of antibody is involved in the process of:
Subunit vaccines consist of purified components of the pathogen, usually proteins or glycoproteins. What is the purpose of introducing subunit vaccines into the human body?
Identify the immune cell that is directly stimulated by helper T cells in adaptive antibody-mediated immunity?
Blocking IgA can have specific effects on the immune response, particularly in the context of: