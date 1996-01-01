Joint Movements Practice Problems
A pair of muscles or muscle groups that work together to create movement around a joint but in opposite directions are termed:
The skull joints are the immovable joints between the bones of the skull, which are connected by fibrous tissue called:
Which of the following is an example of a joint that can provide rotational movements?
When bones move across one another without an obvious axis of motion, these movements are referred to as:
Which of the following joint actions is an excellent illustration of a multiaxial movement?
Which of the following structures strongly restricts side to side movements and rotation when the knee is fully extended?
A sac-like synovial fluid filled structure that helps reduce friction when a ligament rubs against a bone: -
The dislocation of the shoulder is different from the shoulder separation because:
In which of the following classes of levers does the resistance lie between the fulcrum and the effort?
The small, thin, and fluid-filled pockets in connective tissue that are located around most synovial joints and help reduce friction are called:
Which of the following synovial joints connects a spherical-shaped bone with the cup-like socket of another bone?
In which of the following angular movements does the angle between the articulating bones increase beyond 180 degrees?
In which of the following angular motions does the angle between the articulating bones increase?
The hamstrings work in coordination with other muscles to bring about all of the following movements, except:
The medial and lateral menisci stabilize the knee joint. What stabilizes the shoulder joint?
Taylor was playing basketball when suddenly after doing a sudden turn he felt a pop on his right knee accompanied by loss of weight bearing on the said knee.
What knee injury could have caused this?
John a 46 yr. old hiking guide consulted with his primary care physician for shoulder pain after slipping on a rock while on a hiking trip. He told the doctor that he fell with his arms stretched out as he wanted to grip something for balance. What could be the best diagnosis for John's shoulder pain: