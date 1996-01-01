5. Integumentary System
Integumentary System: Thermoregulation Practice Problems
2 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What happens when the body is exposed to elevated temperatures such as during summer?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A renowned cyclist from Norway was participating in the Tour de France but midway through the race he collapsed. Paramedics quickly assessed the cyclist and found that he had the following symptoms: the skin was red, temperature of 103°F, tachycardia, and unconscious, and they determined it must be heat stroke. Knowing that it was 100°F that day what could be the reason for his collapse: